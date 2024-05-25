Source: Masaraure fined US$200 -Newsday Zimbabwe

ACTIVIST Obert Masaraure has been fined US$200 following his conviction on Wednesday on charges of obstructing the course of justice.

Masaraure, who is also the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, appeared before Harare Regional magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka who gave him a two-month deadline to pay the fine.

“Failure to pay will result in two months imprisonment,” Feresi ruled.

Masaraure is accused of posting a message on X (formerly Twitter) demanding the release of his colleague Robson Chere, who had been arrested in connection with the death of an Artuzmember, Roy Issa, in 2016.

Issa allegedly plunged to his death from the seventh floor of a Harare hotel.

An inquest into his death ruled out foul play, but police went on to reopen the docket and filed murder charges against Masaraure and Chere.