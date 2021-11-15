Source: Gweru mayor launches Christmas Cheer Fund – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY ATHLAI TATENDA MDZUNGAIRI

GWERU City has targeted to raise goods worth US$50 000 for donation to underprivileged members of society this year.

“This year it is our aim to get US$50 000. As the mayor of Gweru, I kindly make a plea to all of you our honourable guests, to help through cash or kind so that we can assist underprivileged members of the society,” Mayor Josiah Makombe said on Friday at the launch of the 2021 Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund.

“Last year 92 primary and tertiary schools benefited from the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund. About 35 learning institutions are officially benefiting every term from the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund.”