Source: Gweru police ban dangerous weapons – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Gweru rural district, Midlands province, have banned the carrying of machetes and other dangerous weapons as it moves to curb rising cases of murder, among other crimes.

Officer commanding police Gweru rural district Chief Superintendent Shandirai Munemo yesterday said the ban will run for the next three months.

“Acting in terms of section 4 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (Chapter 11:23) hereinafter referred to as Mopa, do hereby temporarily prohibit the carrying in whether openly or by concealment in a public place or public thoroughfare or public display of any of the following weapons or items capable of use as weapons namely catapults, machetes, axes, knobkerries, swords, knives or daggers for a period of three months that is from February 7 to May 7 2024, because of the following reasons; there is an increase in assault and robbery cases as well as violent crimes such as murder committed using these weapons,” Munemo said.

He said the ban of the weapons was necessitated by an increase in crimes particularly at mining sites and business centres in the district.

Rural areas around Gweru urban recently recorded a spike in murder cases involving the use of dangerous weapons.