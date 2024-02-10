Source: Impounded MRP vehicle disappears from police station – The Southern Eye

The vehicle was seized by the law enforcement agents three years ago.

MATABELELAND-BASED Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has expressed concern over the disappearance of their impounded vehicle at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Police impounded a Toyota Dyna vehicle, registration number AFP0848, during a flash demonstration by the secessionist movement outside the police station in March 2021.

According to MRP, lawyer Dumisani Dube once wrote to the police demanding for the release of the vehicle but the police declined to accept the letter.

MRP spokesperson Velile Dube told Southern Eye that when they went to check for it, they did not find it and rumours have it that it was towed towards the western direction.

“It was towed on February 2 this year to an unknown place. People say that it was seen being towed towards Egodini direction. We suspect that it was being taken to Ross Camp Police Station, we were not notified, we are now worried as we do not know whether our vehicle is also supposed to serve a sentence. There was no document written by the police about our vehicle,’’ Dube said.

Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said he had not yet received such a report when contacted for comment yesterday.