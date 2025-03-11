Source: Gweru police red flag vehicle theft – The Southern Eye

POLICE in Gweru have urged residents to be vigilant after two vehicles were stolen in separate incidents in the Midlands capital.

In a statement yesterday, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said they had recovered one of the stolen vehicles in a bushy area.

He said police were still looking for the suspects involved in the case.

“A silver Nissan Sunny motor vehicle, registration number ADP8534 was stolen from the yard during the night on 7 March 2025 in Raylands residential suburb in Gweru,” he said.

Mahoko said on March 6 this year Daniel Moyo (37) parked his vehicle before retiring to bed leaving the keys on the ignition with the doors closed but unlocked.

“In the early morning hours on the 7 March, Moyo woke up, peeped through the window and discovered that the car was missing. The value of the stolen vehicle is US$1 000 and it was recovered. Investigations are in progress,” Mahoko said.

“No arrests have been made so far and we once again appeal to members of the public to ensure that their vehicles are securely locked and not to leave car keys on the ignition to avoid similar incidents.”

Meanwhile, Mahoko said in a similar incident, a red Honda Fit old shape motor vehicle valued at US$4 093 was stolen along ED Mnangagwa Street in Gweru on the same day.

“The complainant parked his motor vehicle at Chapaner shops along ED Mnangagwa Street, Gweru CBD and left it there,” he said

Mahoko said the complainant returned intending to take his car and discovered that it was missing from the parking lot.

“We also urge members of the public to leave their property in the custody of someone,” he said.