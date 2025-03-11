Source: Ex-Zipra cadre laments neglect of war vets – The Southern Eye

A SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zipra war veteran Chandagwinyira Chose has lamented government’s neglect of former liberation war fighters.

Chose’s remarks come after former Zanu PF central committee member and war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of neglecting former freedom fighters.

Chose, whose chimurenga name was Sizwe Jacana, said he observed that many Zimbabweans had forgotten the sacrifices made by the young men and women who fought the oppressive Rhodesian regime, leading to the country’s independence in 1980.

“It is disheartening to note that some war veterans remain unburied in various countries, including Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia. May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

“Furthermore, when we, as war veterans, approach politicians to address our concerns and those of the Zimbabwean people, we’re met with harassment.

He said it was ironic that the current leadership was “now exhibiting oppressive behaviour reminiscent of former Rhodesian Prime Minister Ian Douglas Smith’s regime, leading some to believe that colonialism was better than the current government”.

Jacana said war veterans were disheartened that Zimbabweans were scattered around the global in search of greener pastures.

“This issue demands urgent attention and we must re-examine our priorities. Let us continue fighting for justice and equality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zapu secretary for Bulawayo province Vivian Siziba expressed concern over rising corruption under Mnangagwa’s administration.

According to the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index released last month, Zimbabwe scored 21 points out of a possible 100, down from 24 points in 2023, highlighting a decline in transparency and accountability.

Freedom Alliance leader Samukele Hadebe said Zimbabwean authorities should be ashamed of blatant violation of the country’s Constitution.

“As for the war veteran Geza, while we cannot interfere with internal Zanu-PF processes and disciplinary issues, Geza, as a citizen, has a right to express his opinion,” he said.

“If saying an elected official is underperforming is a crime then as a country we have missed it. It is his opinion, right or wrong, it cannot be punishable as if it’s an offence unless we are saying we are an intolerant dictatorship. Elected officials can handle criticism far better than that.”

Mthwakazi Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo said for decades, the Zanu PF government had engaged in a relentless campaign of terror, violence and repression.

“Corruption, cronyism and economic mismanagement led to widespread poverty, inequality, human suffering, lack of accountability and justice, and human rights violations, perpetuating a culture of impunity.”