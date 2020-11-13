Source: Gweru ratepayers demand incentives – NewsDay Zimbabwe

GWERU residents yesterday urged the council to give incentives to people who pay their bills in United States dollars, saying such a move would enable the local authority to collect revenue in foreign currency.

BY Stephen Chadenga

The residents made the call at a consultative meeting for the 2021 budget.

Gweru United Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association Trust executive director David Chikore said council should charge less in US dollars to encourage ratepayers to settle their bills in hard currency.

“Since council has adopted dual pricing we propose that instead of billing the US dollar component using the interbank rate, they can lower it a bit compared to the RTGS$ charge,” he said.

“By introducing incentives council will be able to directly get revenue in US dollar and pay its suppliers without hassles. Without incentives people will continue opting to pay in Zimdollars.”

Mayor Josiah Makombe said his council would consider the proposal.

He said council was also working on ways to implement the payment of tariffs in the 2021 budget in a manner that would ease the burden on ratepayers.

“That is a welcome move by residents to propose for incentives to those residents who settle their rates in US dollars and we are going to seriously consider it,” Makombe said.

“We will do everything as a local authority to make sure that we implement payment methods that ease the burden on our residents.”