Relentless state haunts Mamombe again

ZIMBABWEAN authorities have summoned Harare West constituency legislator Hon. Joanah Mamombe to stand trial on 24 November 2020 on charges of unnecessary movement in April at a time when government imposed a national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Mamombe was on Wednesday 11 November 2020 served with summons advising

her to appear at Harare Magistrates Court at 8:AM on 24 November 2020

to answer to charges of contravening section 4(1)(a) of the Public

Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National

Lockdown) Order Statutory Instrument 83/2020 as read with section 3 of

Statutory Instrument 110/20 for unnecessary movement during national

lockdown.

Authorities claim that the Harare West constituency legislator

unlawfully and without sufficient cause made unnecessary movement

during the national lockdown by leading an entourage of more than 10

people and proceeded to Mukushi Compound in Tynwald North and Chichera

Farm in Marlborough suburb.

Already, Hon. Mamombe, together with MDC-Alliance party youth leaders

Cecelia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are currently appearing in court

answering to a cocktail of charges including participating in an

anti-government protest against hunger during the national lockdown

period as defined in section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act and for contravening section 5(3) (a) as read with section

5(1) of Statutory Instrument 99 of 2020 of Public Health (COVID-19

Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) Order,

2020.

The trio is also answering to charges of publishing or communicating

false statements prejudicial to the state as defined in section

31(a)(ii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and

publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to the state

as defined in section 31(a)(iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice

as defined in section 184(1)(f) of the Criminal Law (Codification and

Reform) Act.

Prosecutors claim that Hon. Mamombe, Marova and Chimbiri, who are

victims of torture and abduction, stage managed their abduction and

told falsehoods to their lawyers, relatives and friends that they had

been abducted on 13 May 2020.