Source: Gweru student teacher’s ‘murderer’ found hanging -Newsday Zimbabwe

GWERU, Feb 5 (Newsday Live)-A man suspected to have murdered his girlfriend, a student teacher at Guinea Fowl High School in Gweru on January 24, has been found hanging outside the school premises.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect Tamuka Zivera committed suicide.

The student teacher, Keener Tsanana was found dead in her room on January 25 this year,a day after she was last seen entering the school premises with Zivera.

Zivera’s belongings were found in the room, prompting police to launch a manhunt for him.