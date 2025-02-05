Gweru student teacher’s ‘murderer’ found hanging

0

Source: Gweru student teacher’s ‘murderer’ found hanging -Newsday Zimbabwe

GWERU, Feb 5 (Newsday Live)-A man suspected to have murdered his girlfriend, a student teacher at Guinea Fowl High School in Gweru on January 24, has been found hanging outside the school premises.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspect Tamuka Zivera committed suicide.

The student  teacher, Keener Tsanana was found dead  in her room on January 25 this year,a day after she was last seen entering the school premises with Zivera.

Zivera’s belongings were found in the room, prompting police to launch a manhunt for him.

Related posts:

  1. Magistrate postpones ruling on activists’ case
  2. Trial of five suspected SA hitmen resumes today
  3. South Africa’s Hawks Secure Forfeiture Order For R40,000 Owned By Undocumented Zimbabwean Man
  4. Chinese woman up for US$160K fraud 
  5. High Court calls for expansion of magistrates’ sentencing powers
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *