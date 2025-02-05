Source: Mushikashika driver jailed 20 years for rape -Newsday Zimbabwe

A pirate taxi driver based in the capital has been slapped with a 20-year jail term for raping a 10-year-old girl after offering her a lift to Highfield high-density suburb on December 1 last year.

HARARE, Feb 5 (NewsDay Live) – A pirate taxi driver based in the capital has been slapped with a 20-year jail term for raping a 10-year-old girl after offering her a lift to Highfield high-density suburb on December 1 last year.

In handing down the verdict, magistrate Fadzai Mtombeni ruled that there was overwhelming evidence that Ngonidzashe Chiwanga committed the offence taking advantage of the victim’s age, and that he had dropped off other passengers and diverted the route to a secluded place in Glen Norah A.

After the act, Chiwanga gave the minor a US$1 to buy her silence and dropped her in Glen Norah A.

She was later assisted by a well-wisher who took her home and filed a police report, leading to Chiwanga’s arrest.