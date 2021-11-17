Source: Hailstorm destroys school, homesteads in Zvimba. . .CPU chips in | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AT least 620 pupils and scores of farmers in Zvimba’ Ward 13 are in a quandary after heavy rains associated with heavy winds swept through the area recently destroying a school and several homesteads.

Roofs of blocks at the 1965-built Pamwechete Primary School were blown off, rendering the building unsafe for habitation.

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has since chipped in and is going to help construct strong and durable structures.

Surveyors and engineers from the Public Works Department visited the school yesterday accompanied by Zvimba North legislator and Local Government and Public Works Deputy Minister Marian Chombo.

The school’s development committee chairperson, Mr Matthew Marimo said a majority of the students were attending lessons under a shed.

“The rains have also destroyed some of the 17 staff quarters while the headmaster’s office is no longer secure,” he said.

Said Deputy Minister Chombo, “I am also delighted by the parents’ response who have heeded President Mnangagwa’s call to help build Zimbabwe again.

“They have so far secured 37 000 bricks and river sand. As a local legislator, I am going to avail transport to ferry the bricks and sand,” she said.