Source: Japan deepens cooperation with Zimbabwe | The Herald

Mr Satoshi Tanaka

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Japan will continue to provide assistance to Zimbabwe in all facets of the economy to ensure mutual befit and development in a sustainable manner, the country’s ambassador to Harare, Mr Satoshi Tanaka has said.

He said the two countries should not only enhance cooperation at Government to Government level but at business where the private sectors from both countries should explore areas of cooperation.

Ambassador Tanaka said this today after paying a courtesy call at Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

“There are a lot of promising areas of co-operation, of course, the major areas are mining, agriculture and tourism. There is space for co-operation for these sectors and also other sectors like social sectors,” said Mr Tanaka.