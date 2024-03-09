Source: Hamilton Masakadza Steps Down as Zimbabwe Cricket Director After T20 World Cup Setback

Hamilton Masakadza, former Zimbabwe batting allrounder and Director of Cricket of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), tendered his resignation on Thursday following Zimbabwe’s failure to qualify for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. The decision comes after the Chevrons’ disappointing performance in the Africa Qualifier tournament, where they finished third behind Namibia and Uganda.