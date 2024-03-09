Source: Hamilton Masakadza Steps Down as Zimbabwe Cricket Director After T20 World Cup Setback
Masakadza expressed his decision to resign while acknowledging both the successes and failures of Zimbabwe Cricket during his tenure. He admitted that failing to secure a spot in the T20 World Cup was a significant setback and accepted responsibility for the team’s performance.
In a statement quoted by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Masakadza stated, “This decision has come about after careful consideration of the successes and failures of our cricket and my responsibilities. As much as there has been a lot of progress in my tenure, the fact remains that we are the only Full Member nation not participating in the next T20 World Cup after our shock loss to Uganda.”
Despite the resignation, Masakadza expressed his continued commitment to Zimbabwe Cricket and expressed interest in contributing in a different capacity. He affirmed his willingness to be involved in organizing upcoming events, including the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 and the 2027 Cricket World Cup, both of which Zimbabwe will co-host.
Masakadza, who took on the role of Director of Cricket in 2019, had seen Zimbabwe qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 during his tenure. However, the recent setback prompted his decision to step down from his position.
As Masakadza transitions out of his role, Zimbabwe Cricket will be faced with the task of appointing a new Director of Cricket to lead the organization forward. Stay tuned for updates on Zimbabwe Cricket’s leadership and future endeavours in the world of cricket.
— Waseem Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya
