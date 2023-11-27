Source: Harare City Council Officials Spend US$24 000 At A Workshop Amid Cholera Outbreak

Harare City Council officials are attending a workshop in Nyanga at a time cholera has claimed several lives in the city and the Government has given the local authority a 7-day ultimatum to remove vendors from the central business district (CBD).

The workshop will cost US$24 000 funded by ratepayers. It will run between 27 and 29 November 2023.

According to the Town Clerk’s report to the Human Resources and General Purposes Committee, the workshop, dubbed the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking Annual Conference will be held at Troutbeck in Nyanga from this Monday to Wednesday. Part of the report reads: