Harare City Council reshuffles municipal police

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

The City of Harare’s municipal police has reshuffled its officers, with at least 20 being reassigned with immediate effect.

In a statement, the local authority said the primary focus of the transfers has been the traffic section, where they have received feedback from residents regarding concerns about customer service, efficiency, and trust.

“By taking decisive action, the council hopes to address these issues and foster a more positive relationship between the traffic police and the public,” reads the council’s statement.

“Residents are encouraged to continue reporting any instances of misconduct or suspicious behaviour by council employees.