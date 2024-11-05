Kadoma man fined for impersonating brother while confessing to a crime

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Ivan Zhakata

Herald Correspondent

A 23-year-old Kadoma man, Emmanuel Munyeyiwa, found himself in legal trouble after confessing to a crime using his brother’s name.

Munyeyiwa was brought before the Kadoma Magistrates’ Court where he was fined US$150. If he fails to pay he will serve 60 days in prison.

He was facing charges of providing false information to a public officer.

On September 7, 2024, a robbery occurred at a Kadoma mine and when Munyeyiwa was arrested on September 9 in connection with the crime, he falsely identified himself as Tinashe Kufa.

The court heard that Munyeyiwa even signed a confession as Kufa.

However, the truth came to light on October 23, 2024, when the police received information exposing the deception.

The real Tinashe Kufa was subsequently located and confirmed that Munyeyiwa had used his identity.