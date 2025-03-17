Harare City Council Set To Allocate 40 Hectares For ZIFA Stadium And Headquarters

We will avail one of our sports clubs for the building of the ZIFA headquarters. It will go through the committees tomorrow.

We are also keen to avail one of our sports grounds to ZIFA. We want to develop it, the 40-hectare HighGlen Stadium.

We are willing to avail that land to ZIFA for assistance. We would not want them to give us money, but we would want them to assist us in developing Rufaro and Gwanzura Stadia.

We will also avail another sports club for the Mighty Warriors and develop that facility. We will also name that facility in due course.