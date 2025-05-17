Source: Harare City Council to clamp down on debtors – herald

Diana Nherera

The City of Harare is expected to embark on a debt recovery blitz on Monday next week, targeting outstanding payments from occupants of various municipal properties.

Acting town clerk, Engineer Phakamile Mabhena Moyo, in a statement, said the debt recovery initiative includes but is not limited to tenants residing in council rented properties, lessees of council land, users of guarded car parks, commercial lease holders, schools and other entities occupying council-owned assets.

“In its commitment to ensuring sustainable service delivery, the City of Harare will undertake necessary measures to recover all outstanding debts,” he said.

“Consequently, eviction proceedings will be initiated against tenants who have failed to meet their financial obligations.

“The process will encompass the following sequential stages:

1. Issuance of formal eviction notices.

2. Service of summons for eviction.

3. Application for and enforcement of ejectment orders through the courts,” Eng Moyo said in the statement.

Council urged all its debtors to settle outstanding balances promptly to avoid disruption and legal ramifications associated with eviction.