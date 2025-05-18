Source: Goromonzi farm invaders evicted – The Standard

The 250ha piece of land belongs to Glorious Properties owned by former cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye before it was invaded by Zanu PF supporters who parcelled out residential stands selling them for a paltry US$200.

The deputy sheriff on Friday finally executed evictions and demolitions at Cloverdale Farm in Goromonzi after having failed to do so on several occasions due to resistance from the invaders.

As of yesterday, scores of families where left stranded along Harare- Mutare highway with heavy police presence still in the area.

The 250ha piece of land belongs to Glorious Properties owned by former cabinet minister Petronella Kagonye before it was invaded by Zanu PF supporters who parcelled out residential stands selling them for a paltry US$200.

Glorious Properties is eyeing to turn the area into a plush gated community to be known as Glorious Brooke.

The gated community will part of a smart city drive following the existence of plush suburbs Mabvazuva and Erasmus Park as well Ruwa Golf Estate.

Police had to fire teargas to disperse the invaders who were resisting eviction.

The invaders fiercely fought back by throwing stones and digging trenches to block the movement of police vehicles.

Motorists along the busy Harare- Mutare highway were caught in the crossfire as tear smoke hovered across the area while invaders threw stones and rolled boulders in the road.

At one point, police retreated after clashes intensified before regrouping and returning to effect the evictions.

When Standard People visited the area on Friday, demolitions were being effected.

By yesterday, the deputy sheriff was still effecting the evictions with the situation a bit calm.

Some of the invaders were now ferrying their own belongings after sensing that they had lost the battle and that security was reinforced to their disadvantage.

The invaders’ ring leaders are currently in prison after they were convicted of illegally occupying the land in question.

Since last year, the deputy sheriff and police has been failing to evict the invaders as they fought back viciously.

Last month, 28 people were arrested after they attacked police officers who were assisting the deputy sheriff to effect demolitions.

Glorious Properties was declared the sole owner of the piece of land by the High Court in June last year.