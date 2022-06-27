Source: Harare City Dismisses Reports Saying “CCC Councillors To Get US$12K For Probing Pomona Deal”

Harare City Council (HCC) has dismissed reports in The Herald, a state-run publication, that Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors will get US$12 000 in fees for probing the US$240 million Pomona waste-to-energy project.

Critics say the deal between Netherlands-based Geogenix BV company and HCC, which will see Geogenix BV pocketing US$22 000 per day for 30 years, was imposed on the local government authority and was instituted in violation of procurement regulations.

The opposition CCC party wants the deal scrapped saying it is bad for the council and ratepayers.

This Monday, The Herald published an article titled “CCC councillors in bribe storm over Pomona” in which it claimed that “A GROUP of CCC councillors is allegedly set to pocket US$12 000 in fees from Harare City Council for ‘investigating’ the Pomona waste management deal, now a done deal with Government backing.”

In response to the article, HCC said the report was not true. Said the city fathers:

Today’s @HeraldZimbabwe carried a story in which it alleges that the Committee probing the Pomona deal will pocket US$12 000 each in fees. The correct position is that the Finance & Dvpt Committee is still to convene a meeting to determine the fees to be paid.

The last paragraph of the @HeraldZimbabwe article clearly states that Finance and Development Committee will sit to determine the amount to be paid and that meeting is yet to be conducted.