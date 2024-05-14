Harare commission of inquiry to bring sanity 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Mr Precious Shumba

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

STAKEHOLDERS have hailed President Mnangagwa for setting up a Commission of Inquiry to investigate Harare City Council’s accounting systems and financial affairs over the last seven years, saying it will bring sanity to the struggling local authority.

A Local Government and Wetlands Management expert Mr Selestino Chari said the Commission will go a long way in addressing the multiple challenges facing the capital city.

“There is chaos in the council, no land bank, no enterprise resource planning system, no clear land management policy procedure, and no policy on wetlands management.

“This should be handled objectively. We hope that stakeholders will be engaged while all findings and recommendations will be made available for a better city in the future,” he said.

Harare Residents Trust director Mr Precious Shumba said the Commission was timely.

“The appointment of the Commission of Inquiry comes at a time when service delivery has nearly collapsed. Refuse collection is non-existent in most suburbs. Bills are inaccurate and based on deliberate misrepresentation of the actual amounts owed.

“Water supplies are hovering around 40 percent with 60 percent of households relying on private and community boreholes, shallow and unprotected wells with those with the means buying from private water traders. Corruption has taken root in procurement of goods and services,” he said.

Mr Shumba said unproductive workshops have been held outside of Harare with councillors and senior council managers taking turns to attend.

“What is most disturbing is the absence of a billing system for the capital city,” he said.

Mr Shumba also urged the Government to put more financial resources into local authorities, especially Harare City Council and other major cities in areas like health, water, and sanitation.

A former councillor Stewart Mutizwa said: “Without any prejudice, the move is correct and right for there is a need to bring councils back on track and pass all financial probity.”

Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trusts chairperson, Mr Shalva Chikomba, said the Commission of Inquiry will clean Harare’s mess.