Hexco results out

Prof Tagwira

Herald Reporter

Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) for November/December 2022 classes results have been released with a marginal increase of a 61 percent pass rate compared to 60.9 percent the previous year.

HEXCO centres will start collecting results at their regional centres on Monday.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Professor Fanuel Tagwira announced the release of Higher Education Examinations Council November/December 2022 National Examination’s NFC to NHD results.

Prof thanked the lecturers, the students, parents/guardians, the examinations staff and all stakeholders involved in the national examination system and in the teaching and learning process.

“Their contribution has resulted in a 61 percent pass rate for this examination session. All HEXCO Centres are advised to collect the results from their respective regions as from 23 January 2023,” he said.