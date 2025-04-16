Source: Harare discharges 250m litres raw sewage daily into Lake Chivero -Newsday Zimbabwe

In an interview , Ema spokesperson Amkela Sidange, highlighted that of this figure, residents contribute about 219 million litres sewage each day.

HARARE, Apr.15 (NewsDayLive)- The Environmental Management Agency (Ema) has accused Harare City Council of discharging over 250 million litres of untreated sewage into its main water source Lake Chivero every day, posing a severe public health risk to millions of residents.

“Between 2021 and 2025, the City of Harare was issued with seven environmental protection orders and tickets for various wastewater management offences,”Sidange said.

“These include the discharge of raw sewage, broken sewer pipes, and failing reticulation systems.”

Nationally, at least 415 megalitres of sewage are discharged into the environment daily, with Harare accounting for more than half of this figure.

Harare Metropolitan Provincial Affairs permanent secretary Cosmas Chiringa said an investigation into the safety of the city’s water is ongoing.

“We have noted the environmental and public health risks,” Chiringa said.

“The outcome of these discussions will inform the way forward.”

Despite mounting evidence of contamination, the City of Harare maintains that its tap water is safe, with mayor Jacob Mafume claiming the statistics were exaggerated.

“Let us not be dramatic,” Mafume said.

“We supply thousands of people with water daily.

“If there’s a problem, it is likely due to a compromised pipe.”

Mafume said the water was tested daily using World Health Organisation standards.

However, residents say they continue to receive dirty, foul-smelling water in their homes.

Lake Chivero is the major source of water for Greater Harare, which also encompasses Chitungwiza, Ruwa, Norton and Epworth.