Source: Zanu PF intensifies membership mobilisation in Byo – The Southern Eye

Addressing the Zanu PF Bulawayo district co-ordinating committee (DCC) meeting for region 5 last weekend, provincial chairperson Jabulani Sibanda shared insights on how the party could strategise on expanding its support base.

THE ruling Zanu PF party has intensified its grassroots mobilisation drive in Bulawayo with party leaders calling on members to aggressively recruit — particularly the youth — ahead of future elections.

He said the party should target youths in its recruitment drive.

“The youth are the heartbeat of our nation and we must mobilise and mentor them to become dedicated members of Zanu PF. Our future depends on how well we engage, train and integrate young people into our party structures. They must understand our history, values and vision for Zimbabwe,” he said.

Sibanda emphasised the importance of ideological training, urging members to adopt the “Fishers of Men” strategy — an aggressive outreach campaign aimed at recruiting and retaining young members.

A 24-member delegation from each district participated in discussions on effective mobilisation tactics, with a strong focus on strengthening the party’s presence in urban areas, traditionally an opposition stronghold.

Zanu PF senior member and Local Government and Public Works deputy minister Albert Tawanda Mavunga, who also addressed the gathering, reinforced the need for unity and active participation in the recruitment effort.

“Unity is our greatest weapon in building a stronger Zanu PF. Every member must become an active recruiter — knocking on doors, engaging communities and bringing new energy into our party. Future elections will be won through the work we do today in uniting and expanding our base,” he said.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment by attendees to intensify grassroots campaigns, ensuring Zanu PF remains dominant ahead of the 2028 elections.

Zanu PF youth league Bulawayo secretary for information and publicity Addington Mpofu said youths in the party never stopped recruiting.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are also stepping up their mobilisation efforts.

National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) president Professor Lovemore Madhuku has announced that his party is actively building structures in preparation for the next polls.

“The NCA building exercise yielded 77 genuine votes in Glen View South. We are happy with this progress. I thank our 77 voters, our candidate Perpetua Mukanda and our campaign team. We now have a solid structure in Glen View South. We are inspired to continue building,” he said.