Source: Harare lawyer caught in US92k fraud case – The Standard

A Harare lawyer is facing fraud charges involving US$92 000 resulting from a botched residential property deal.

Tinofara Kudakwashe Hove (53) appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere who remanded him out of custody to June 4 on US$200 bail.

Hove is the managing partner and conveyancer at TK Hove and Partners law firm.

The complainants are Max Merrit Msutu and Tariro Chingaya.

Prosecutor Mercy Masamvi said sometime in 2023, Hove and his accomplices allegedly defrauded unsuspecting buyers by facilitating the sale of property, which belongs to Octavious Chikonyora and his wife Precious Danda.

The court heard that the property was marketed online using a fake name of one Raphael Dube under a marketing company Rockwell Land Developers for US$92 000.

Acting upon the misrepresentation, the complainants paid US$92 000 to Hove’s law firm towards the purchase of the property through his clerk Samson Mushayi.