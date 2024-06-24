Source: Harare man cons friend of US$340k –Newsday Zimbabwe

Tatenda Guruva (30) was being represented by Panaishe Mujawo of Mudimu Law Chambers when he appeared in court on Friday last week.

A SUSPECTED fraudster was last week arraigned before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing allegations of defrauding the director of Dropstech Irrigation company of US$340 000.

Tatenda Guruva (30) was being represented by Panaishe Mujawo of Mudimu Law Chambers when he appeared in court on Friday last week.

He was released on US$200 bail and advised to return to court on August 23 for routine remand.

The complainant in this case is Blessing Mudambanuki. Guruva is reportedly his best friend since 2010.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that in March last year, Guruva approached Mudambanuki and misrepresented that he had a company called Vegetas Brands contracted by Anotipa Enterprises, a subsidiary of Spar shops, to supply vegetables and fruits.

According to court records, Guruva allegedly misrepresented that his business was not growing due to lack of funds.

In pursuit of his motive, Guruva allegedly asked Mudambanuki to inject funds into his company and earn 30% profit per month.

Chirenje told the court that Mudambanuki was also allegedly offered a management position at Vegetas Brands.

Mudambanuki reportedly expressed interest and he injected US$340 000 between March and December last year.

However, Guruva allegedly became evasive and supplied false information to deceive Madambanuki while creating fake proof of payment and electronic mails (e-mails) purported to be from Spar Anotipa Enterprises.

He allegedly showed Mudambanuki a forged conversation which he purported to be from one of the accountants of the retail shop.

Guruva also allegedly said the shop owed them US$800 000.

It is alleged that Mudambanuki became suspicious and he approached the Spar executives.

The court heard that the offence came to light when Mudambanuki approached Spar chief finance officer who confirmed that they owed Vegetas Brands only US$466.

Mudambanuki confronted Guruva who allegedly gave an unsatisfactory explanation before the matter was reported to the police.

Guruva was subsequently arrested and the total value Mudambanuki was prejudiced of was US$340 000 and nothing was recovered.