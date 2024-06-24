Source: Police blitz targets touts –Newsday Zimbabwe

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the blitz sought to ensure that all touts harassing, threatening and forcing travellers to board public service vehicles and pirate taxis are arrested and taken to court.

POLICE have launched a nationwide blitz to rid the country of touts in an operation dubbed “No To Touts.”

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the blitz sought to ensure that all touts harassing, threatening and forcing travellers to board public service vehicles and pirate taxis are arrested and taken to court.

He said as of June 20, 2024, 410 touts had been arrested and taken to court for the law to take its course.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has engaged the Judicial Service Commission for all suspects arrested to appear in court in batches. In this regard, no deposit fines will be accepted at police stations,” Nyathi said.

He warned public service vehicle operators and their crews against employing touts, adding that they would also face the law if evidence pointed to them as their employers.

“In the same vein, pirate taxis or mushikashika vehicles who are also using touts to perpetuate illegal activities such as picking and dropping passengers at undesignated points will not be spared,” he said.