Source: Harare rakes in $42m from informal sector | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council raked in more than $42 million from the informal sector in 2020, a steep hike in revenue collections compared to $7,1 million collected the preceding year.

According to recent Small to Medium Enterprises committee minutes, the revenue collections could have been more, but Covid-19 pandemic impacted adversely mainly due to lockdown, business closure and restriction in movements.

The Government declared a Covid-19 induced lockdown on March 27, 2020 resulting in the closure of businesses, except for essential services.

“On April 7, 2020, the Government had reviewed the lockdown regulations on essential services including Small to Medium Enterprises sector (food markets) with the aim of enhancing food supply in the country,” said the committee.

“During the year under review, revenue collection had increased remarkably from $7 118 285 in year 2019 to $42 401 012 in 2020 (495.66 percent).”