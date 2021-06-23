Source: Man disappears after killing ex-lover | The Herald

Andrew Muvishi Mashonaland East Correspondent

POLICE in Nyamapanda, Mashonaland East Province, are investigating a murder case where a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his ex-lover (22) for unknown reasons.

Garikayi Munetsi of Madziyanhiyo Village under Chief Nyamukoho, who allegedly murdered Alice Kayingwe of Mutonhora Village, is still at large.

Police in Mashonaland East are appealing to members of the public to give information that could lead to his arrest.

Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi said: “Police is appealing to members of the public to value the sanctity of life and have love, that love does not hate or kill.

“Police is also appealing to members of the public to give information that may lead to the arrest of the accused person.”

It is reported that on 21 June around 2100hrs, Kayingwe left Kudenga shop at Suswe business centre where she was drinking beer.

On her way, Munetsi allegedly emerged from behind and charged towards her.

Kayingwe started screaming, attracting her brother who rushed to investigate and found Munetsi stabbing her with a knife.

Munetsi rushed home to seek help and returned with his cousin, but found Kayingwe bleeding profusely. They ferried her home with wheelbarrow where she died around midnight.