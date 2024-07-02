Source: Harare records 1 300 influenza cases –Newsday Zimbabwe

In a statement, Harare epidemiology and disease control officer Michael Vere said more than 70% of the cases were from high-density suburbs.

THE City of Harare had recorded more than 1 300 cases of influenza by the weekend since the onset of the winter season, with 40% of the victims being children under the age of four, a top council official has said.

“Harare has recorded more than 1 300 influenza cases. Seventy percent are from high-density areas such as Mbare, Glen View, Budiriro, Tafara, Glen Norah topping the list. Forty percent of cases are children below four years,” Vere said.

“Preliminary results so far show that Influenza A virus may be the cause of the current surge in influenza cases.

“Influenza symptoms range from mild to severe. Treatment of influenza is mainly supportive since this is a viral infection. Respiratory distress may warrant administration of oxygen and, therefore, those with severe diseases may require admission. Most cases are, however, mild.”

Vere said prevention is mainly through vaccination.

Government has since allayed fears that the wave currently going around could be a COVID-19 strain after tests concluded that it was a general flu strain.

According to the latest report from the Health and Child Care ministry,cases of the flu bug continue to escalate.

“The ministry advises people to wear warm clothes and take extra precautions, as the virus is still active. Influenza vaccination is the best way to prevent the infection. Wash your hands frequently, stay home when sick and cover your mouth when coughing,” the ministry posted on its X (formerly Twitter) handle.