Source: Harare to support Zambia’s AfDB candidacy | The Sunday Mail

Sunday Mail Reporter

ZAMBIA has approached Zimbabwe to seek support for its candidate for next year’s elections for the African Development Bank (AfDB) presidency, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava has said.

Speaking after attending the 45th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council held in Accra, Ghana, last week, Minister Shava said his Zambian counterpart, Mr Mulambo Haimbe, had requested Zimbabwe’s backing in elections scheduled for May 2025.

The AfDB is Africa’s largest development bank, playing a crucial role in financing infrastructure projects and economic development initiatives across the continent.

Zimbabwe has also received a request from Algeria for its support in the election of the deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission, also scheduled for next year.

Minister Shava further held discussions with South Sudanese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, where a possible State visit to Zimbabwe by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit in the near future was discussed.

“I had a formal meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister of Zambia, who requested our support for their candidacy for the presidency of the African Development Bank in the 2025 elections,” said Dr Shava.

“They are the first to approach us, so we have promised them our support. While there may be others in the future, we consider our support for Zambia crucial because they are our neighbour. I also discussed various issues with the Deputy Minister of South Sudan, including a potential State visit to Zimbabwe by (President) Salva Kiir and cooperation in education.”

In the meeting with his Algerian counterpart, Minister Shava said they discussed the two countries’ Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC).

“The last JPCC between Zimbabwe and Algeria was held in 2009, and we believe it’s time to revisit that Joint Permanent Commission.

“The Algerians are considering the possibilities, and we have agreed that a mid-term review to assess progress should be held in Harare.

“The Algerian minister requested support for their candidacy for the position of deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission . . . we have also indicated our support for her.”

The AU Executive Council, Dr Shava said, had considered the AU’s 2025 budget, which will be adopted by Heads of State and Government during the 38th Ordinary Session Summit in February next year. The summit will run under the theme “Building a United Front to Advance the Causes of Justice and Reparation for Africa”.

“The AU Executive Council received a report on the successful conduct of the Pan-African Parliament Bureau elections, held in March 2024, where our Chief Fortune Charumbira emerged victorious as its president.”