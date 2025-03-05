Source: Harare woman in estate fraud -Newsday Zimbabwe

Court hammer

A 61-YEAR-OLD woman from Mbare, Harare, was arrested for orchestrating a fraudulent sale of the house of a deceased person, prejudicing the buyer of US$23 000.

The suspect, Junior Nhamburo, allegedly connived with several accomplices to create a duplicate deceased estate file at the Master of the High Court in Harare.

She was released on US$200 bail by Harare provincial magistrate Isheunesu Matova pending finalisation of investigations.

She will be back in court on March 21.

According to State prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, the house in question, located at 36 Gatula Street, Mbare, is part of the estate of the late Mubaiwa Nhamburo Ganye, registered under DR: 2840/2023.

Nhamburo was listed as the executor and sole beneficiary.

Investigations revealed that sometime in 2024, Nhamburo, along with her alleged accomplices Alfonce Muzambi, Andrew Bidi, Zikali (NFPK) and Mercy, fraudulently registered duplicate deceased estate file (DR: 3386/2024) at the High Court.

Using the fake document, Nhamburo instructed Bidi to sell the house.

The complainant, Bryan Madya (33) of Westgate, was introduced to Bidi by an estate agent named Artwell in December 2024.

The court heard that Madya inspected the house multiple times.

They reportedly entered into a sale agreement and Madya purchased the house for US$23 000.

On January 2, Madya discovered that he had been duped when he visited the house to collect rentals from tenants. He reported the matter to the police leading to Nhamburo’s arrest.