Voice stress analysis used to identify dishonesty

Steve Jennings, the Safeguard Security and Forensics Manager, explained that the VSA process records stress that is transferred through the vagus nerve to the vocal cords. The Voice Stress Analysis software algorithm provides a printed voice pattern that indicates stress or non-stressed verbal responses to questions put to the person being examined.
“Unlike the polygraph, which measures physiological responses such as heart rate, blood pressure, pulse, respiration and skin conductivity, the VSA process is a non-invasive examination which captures the vocal characteristics that change when a person experiences stress or attempts to lie,” he said.
Mr Jennings went on to say Safeguard provides VSA services to a number of clients for various purposes, including the elimination of innocent parties from identified suspects where fraud or theft is suspected, thereby separating the innocent from the guilty.
“Such scenarios range from the domestic environment, where domestic workers are suspected of stealing cash, jewellery or other high value items, to where theft or fraud is suspected by corporate clients or where pre-employment honesty checks are required.
“Often where more than one person is a potential suspect, we are able to narrow down the list by identifying the most likely culprit. We have had a lot of success in this field,” he said.
“A large supplier of protective clothing uses our services in the investigation of incidents of dishonesty and in pre-employment integrity testing of new members of staff.
“The company also follows up on the continued integrity of its employees. This involves the retesting of staff, especially when they are being considered for promotion.
“Recently we conducted a series of examinations to determine the integrity of employees across the board of a well-known supermarket. Our team was able to identify fraudulent activity in the business from the lowest to highest level of management.
“A significant improvement in stock control and reduction in losses was realised after the owner used our VSA findings to take corrective action,” he said.
One of the key benefits of voice stress analysis is that it is non-invasive. Unlike polygraph, VSA does not require physical contact, making it more comfortable and less intimidating for the subjects.
The recording of the responses allows for real-time analysis and assessment enabling prompt decision-making.
“A recent exercise was carried out at a large gold mine in which a number of employees were examined, and we were able to narrow down the list and identify people involved in theft of gold within the operation.
“At another mine we exposed a syndicate planning to steal gold who, in their early preparation, had incapacitated a camera overlooking a critical area,” Mr Jennings added.
He went on to say a series of examinations were carried out at a motor repair company and VSA busted a group of employees who were carrying out discounted repairs for customers during working hours using company spares and equipment.
“We also cater for the transport industry and have been called in to examine drivers at large transport companies in incidents arising from the part loss of freight and even allegations of involvement in the robbery and theft of trucks and their loads.
“I am pleased to say we have had successful results in identifying the complicity of some drivers who have been brought to book.
“We also provide pre-employment testing to determine driver integrity. At the beginning of one such examination, an applicant confessed he had been discharged from his previous employment for dishonesty,” Mr Jennings said.
He went on to say Safeguard also provides bulk testing of staff at leisure and sporting facilities to examine the integrity of ground staff and caddies, especially where dishonesty has taken place.
“We offer services to financial institutions where teller integrity requires examination, particularly when losses have occurred or allegations of robbery have been made, to determine possible complicity or even expose false reports.
“Voice Stress Analysis is a powerful tool that offers numerous benefits over traditional lie detection methods. Its non-invasive nature, accuracy, efficiency and versatility makes it an invaluable asset in various fields.
“As technology continues to advance, VSA systems are expected to become even more sophisticated, further enhancing their applications and benefits,” he added.
