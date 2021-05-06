Source: Harare’s traffic jungle: nightmare for motorists | The Herald

Traffic congestion in Harare’s Central Business District.

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Some motorists are having a torrid time navigating into Harare’ central business district due to the early morning traffic congestion.

Most of the major roads linking the CBD like Seke Road, Samora Machel and Robert Mugabe are the most affected.

Some motorists who spoke to The Herald appealed to the ZRP to control traffic on these major roads as a measure of decongesting them.

“The ZRP should increase their presence on these major roads to ease congestion. We waste most of our production time in this congestion,” said Mr Lawrance Maramba from Chitungwiza.

Another motorist from Waterfalls Mr Ngonidzashe Manyika said the congestion is caused by unregistered commuters who are evading the arm of the law.

“Police should arrest those who are found on the wrong side of the law. “Mushikashika is the major problem. Why are they not being arrested?” he querried.

Police are yet to give a comment on the motorists’ appeal.