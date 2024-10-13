Source: Harness tech, innovation for development — President . . .Country targets accelerated industrialisation, modernisation | The Sunday Mail

Harare Institute of Technology Chancellor President Mnangagwa, flanked by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira and Vice Chancellor Professor Quinton Kanhukamwe are shown lithium battery prototypes during a tour of institution’s innovation hub before the graduation ceremony on Friday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Sunday Mail Reporter

ZIMBABWE must harness the power science, technology and innovation to fast-track its modernisation and industrialisation drive, as well as unlock its full economic potential and deliver lasting benefits for society and future generations, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his speech at the recent 27th edition of the Mining, Engineering and Transport (Mine Entra) Expo in Bulawayo, the President emphasised the importance of adopting modern technologies to ensure sustainable growth, enhance productivity and position Zimbabwe as a regional industrial giant.

Mine Entra, which ended on Friday, was a resounding success, as it attracted 289 exhibitors, of which 241 were direct while 48 were indirect exhibitors. The number represents a 41 percent increase from last year, where 204 exhibitors took part.

Twenty-three percent of the total exhibitors were participating for the first time.

International participation notably went up by 91 percent. A total of 23 foreign exhibitors took part this year (19 direct and four indirect exhibitors), representing four foreign countries — China, India, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

President Mnangagwa said the mining sector could help advance broader industrial and technological development.

“As you are aware, everything we depend on is either made from minerals or relies on minerals for its production,” he said.

“Minerals, from rare-earth elements to gold, platinum and lithium, are the building blocks of modern societies, with micro components of smartphones and larger modern materials required for electric vehicle manufacturing and renewable energy systems all dependent on the mining sector.”

He urged mining companies to embrace innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and optimise resource use.

“More companies, professionals and stakeholders in the field recognise that the key to staying competitive and sustainable lies in the ability to adopt new technologies that boost process efficiency and resource optimisation,” he added.

“These technologies ensure the exploitation of new and more complex mineral deposits, increase productivity and precision in exploration and extraction processes.

“This allows for remote operations, reduced waste, improved equipment utilisation as well as lower maintenance costs, among others.

“The urgent challenge, therefore, is not only to produce more but to also produce better.

“The benefits of mining should extend beyond mere extractive processes to positively impact communities and the planet as a whole.”

To ensure long-term viability, the President said, adoption of innovation in the mining sector must be scaled up.

“The innovation and technology nexus should result in not only improved efficiencies, reduced costs and adherence to the concerns of communities and regulatory authorities, but the accelerated industrialisation and modernisation of our country,” he said.

“This is more so given that we are currently living in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, where the world is changing faster than before, characterised by new ground-breaking technologies, which are pushing the boundaries of the way we live.

“As we look into the future, the mining industry will, by and large, affect every facet of our society. The mining sector, thus, has a responsibility to urgently and appropriately adapt.

“We expect spinoffs from mining into other sectors such as manufacturing, construction and agriculture, among others, which will, in turn, promote rapid industrialisation of our country.”

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic will continue strategically harnessing the mining sector as a driver of industrialisation and technological progress.

Government, he added, welcomes constructive dialogue with industry stakeholders to continuously refine the operating environment, aligning it with global trends, and to address the needs of local communities.

“Policy frameworks which provide incentives for linkage development, catalyse investments in skills development and access to capital, among others, will be constantly reviewed,” said the President.

“Additional incentives and support will also be provided to companies that invest in local beneficiation and value addition. This will make it more attractive for companies to process their minerals in Zimbabwe rather than exporting them raw. I challenge you to take pride in procuring goods and services from local suppliers in line with our Local Content Policy and Buy Zimbabwe Campaign towards growing the domestic economy and creating jobs.”

Meanwhile, in a press conference to mark the end of the exhibition on Friday, Zimbabwe International Trade Fair Company chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo said this year’s event provided a unique platform for a multi-stakeholder interface on thematic areas such as promoting value chain development in mining, advancing innovation and use of technology in mining.

“Data collection and analysis of the event satisfaction surveys is still ongoing. However, preliminary indications are that participants are happy with the level of participation and interaction at this year’s event,” said Mr Moyo.

“In particular, exhibitors expressed satisfaction with the volume of traffic to their stands, the profile and calibre of attendees and consequently the depth of interactions.

“Attendees, on the other hand, were impressed by the multiplicity and variety of products on display, as well as the quality displays put up.”

This year’s Mine Entra ran under the theme “Unearthing Success: The Mining Value Chains, Innovation and Industrialisation Nexus”.