Source: HOLY TEN’S ‘TOXIC’ BEHAVIOUR SPLITS INDUSTRY | The Sunday Mail

Holy Ten

Society Reporter

Hip-hop sensation Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama, has seemingly mastered the art of using controversy to “fuel” his career and remain relevant in the music industry.

He is undoubtedly talented, however, he has developed a penchant for gaining attention by dissing fellow musicians.

Last week, Holy Ten, also known as “Mujaya”, took aim at musician Takura, sarcastically suggesting that fans had “forgotten” him.

“Takura thinks being low-key will make him Winky G but people are actually forgetting him,” he wrote on one of his many social media handles.

Given Takura’s recent recovery from drug and substance abuse, many felt that his attack was both unnecessary and below the belt.

This incident is far from an isolated one.

Over the years, the “Banga” singer has targeted numerous musicians, sparking feuds and generating controversy.

While some have retaliated, others have chosen to ignore his provocations.

In a heated social media rant, Holy Ten threatened to “end” the career of Winky D. The provocation reportedly stemmed from a perceived diss during a show celebrating the “MuGarden” singer’s 20-year milestone in the music industry.

During an online television interview, the singer revealed that he had sent a direct message to Winky D, declaring he was going “to end his career”.

The rapper also labelled Winky D a “snake”, accusing him of deception and manipulation. This revelation was particularly surprising given Holy Ten’s previous acknowledgment of the chanter as his mentor.

In addition to his feud with Winky D, he has also publicly clashed with Voltz JT and openly criticised Jah Prayzah, expressing disappointment with one of his albums.

When The Sunday Mail Entertainment sought an interview with the rapper regarding his supposed “attention-seeking” antics, he referred us to his manager, Tinashe Guvava.

Guvava, however, was not forthcoming, claiming that his artiste “only grants media interviews twice a year”.

“He recently appeared on an online show and he answered all the questions that fans may have. This was the last media interview that he will have this year,” said the manager.

Holy Ten’s uncouth behaviour has alienated many in the music industry.

In the said interview, he acknowledged the strain his actions have placed on his relationships with fellow musicians, suggesting that he might need personal counselling.

Despite expressing a desire to mend bridges, Holy Ten’s apology quickly lost credibility as he later revealed that the apology was insincere.

“ . . . but I am trying to fix things with my colleagues because it is becoming too personal. We can no longer do collaborations, we cannot give you good music and we cannot perform at certain shows because promoters are scared to bring us together, fearing violence. It is affecting music and families; that is why I am apologising,” he said.

However, he would later reveal that he was not yet finished with his stunts.

He added: “I am not being genuine here. It is just for the sake of public relations. That is what my management told me to say.”

Holy Ten has in the past clashed with fellow rapper Voltz JT, who accused the former of being “big-headed and arrogant”, claiming that he believes he is the best Zim hip-hop artiste and that he cannot be rivalled.

Recently, Holy Ten’s feud with Saintfloew reached a boiling point when he allegedly attempted to disrupt the latter’s performance in Bulawayo, resulting in his (Holy Ten) forceful removal from the stage.

Before the recent altercation, tensions had been rising between Saintfloew and Holy Ten.

Saintfloew accused Holy Ten of stalking him on social media. The “Silas Mavende” hitmaker expressed frustration, claiming that Holy Ten was “desperate for attention” through repeated social media attacks.

Saintfloew also addressed rumours of a potential collaboration, stating, “I am not going to release any music with Holy Ten.”

In addition to his ongoing feuds, Holy Ten has faced accusations of double standards from some industry observers. These accusations arose after he performed a song that he had previously claimed he was tricked into recording.

He has clashed with various other artistes, including Michael Magz, Kikky Badass, Hwinza and Enzo Ishall, often due to personal disagreements or perceived slights.

Furthermore, the rapper has frequently clashed with fans who speak negatively about his wife, Kimberly Richards.

In response, he has released tracks like “Usavasekerere” and “Put It Down.”

Fellow artistes and fans have labelled the rapper a “desperate attention-seeker” and “childish.”

But there are some that maintain the so-called “beefs” are merely marketing gimmicks designed to generate publicity.