HCC workers in residential stands windfall 

Addressing council workers in Mbare on Friday, Water and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe president Themba Musarurwa said 6 000 workers were in dire need of residential stands.

WORKERS at Harare City Council (HCC) are set to benefit from residential stands after securing an agreement with a local land developer amid reports that most of the workers are retiring homeless.

Musarurwa said they had entered into an agreement with Highrange Resources to provide them with stands, which council workers would pay for in monthly instalments.

“City of Harare is failing to give our people land. Most of the land is being taken by land barons. Workers should at least get 10% of the land. We have workers retiring while homeless,” he said.

“Some of the workers have gone for more than 40 years working for the City of Harare and going to pension without anything meaningful. At least if you have a home, you have somewhere to start.

“We need accommodation. HCC had a position that whenever there is an allocation of land in the city, 10% would go to the workers, but this has since been dumped.”

Musarurwa added that they had toured the land meant to be allocated to workers for residential purposes.

Mayor Jacob Mafume yesterday said he was aware of the housing challenges facing council workers.

“I am very aware of the housing challenges facing our council workers and it is something we are looking into,” he said.