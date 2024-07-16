Source: Vapostori garments steal the show at cricket match –Newsday Zimbabwe

The city was a sea of white with a mix of brown clay pots, known within the apostolic sect circles as mbiya and tsvimbo (Mosaic shepherd’s staff).

THE winter sun peeked through the market stalls at Mbare Musika as the clear blue sky cast shadows that rhymed with the enthusiastic crowds.

Unlike the usual discord of vendors hawking their wares, a different kind of energy crackled in the air.

This was not a market day for vegetables or household goods, but vapostori white garments which was a mission for national pride.

The Zimbabwe national cricket team (Chevrons) were facing India on Saturday at Harare Sports Club, in a crucial cricket match where India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets and took their series win to 3-1 before the last game held the next day.

Vendors who spoke to NewsDay expressed contentment as white garment sales surged.

“Yesterday, we were selling these white garments for US$3, but today, they are selling for US$5 due to high demand,” Makomborero Chova explained, pointing to different types of white garments.

“At first, I did not know why so many people were coming to buy these garments in such huge numbers. I thought Johanne Marange Apostolic Church had a conference in Harare only to be told by a customer who bought 12 garments that it was a dress code for Zimbabwe cricket supporters.

“For the past two days, I sold 54 garments, some for US$3 and others for US$5 and cashed US$212. Only that I don’t sell clay pots and wooden sticks. It is really a busy day, I wish all our days could be like this.”

Mbare Musika, a market often seen as a symbol of Harare’s struggles, was animated with a newfound vibrancy.

Every white garment sold meant a little extra income, a testament to the unifying power of sport.

Susan Pikira, who sells crocs sandals, wished she had many white crocs in her stock.

Unfortunately, she only had 13 pairs in her stock, which were sold out before 9am.

The popular bay “Castle Corner” was a sea of white, with supporters lifting mbiya, shepherd’s staff and waving the Zimbabwean flag.

Nkosilathi Sibanda, a cricket supporter, said donning white garments was a way of showing unwavering support for the Chevrons.

Zimbabwe Cricket Supporters Union chairperson Tapfumaneyi Vivian Banhire told NewsDay that they agreed to wear vapostori regalia, a development which he believes unites everyone regardless of religious background.

“Cricket belongs to everyone and the idea is to bring everyone to the ground. So today, we were clad in vapostori regalia to show the world that we need everyone to feel free to come and support cricket with us,” he said.

“For us as supporters, it’s always about entertainment for ourselves regardless of the results or whatever is happening in the ground.”

Popular apostolic sect leader Madzibaba Masango, of the Johannes Masowe Kubata KweVapostori Faith Church, was charmed to see Zimbabwean cricket supporters in white garments.

“Vapostori havana kushoreka semafungiro evamwe vanhu (the apostolic sect is equally important and worthy of respect just like any other religion),” he said.

I am happy that people went to buy their own garments just to support cricket and this shows the value of vapostori in our society. Vapostori should not be ashamed to attend such activities in their white garments.”

The Castle Corner Bay vibrated with a collective hum as fans — young and old — sifted through the white garments, their faces etched with excitement despite that the Chevrons were not showing any hope of winning.

Former Chevrons fast bowler Christopher Mpofu said: “I played for Zimbabwe for a long time and the one thing I can guarantee is full support. For me, the vapostori dress code is one of the best that I have seen in a long time, though the Chevrons could not cross the line. It is so amazing and I hope the supporters will keep bringing such creativity.”

As of October 2023, Zimbabwe has played 148 T20I matches, resulting in 48 victories, 97 defeats, 2 ties and 1 no results for an overall winning percentage of 32,43.

Statistics are correct as of July 10, 2024.

In soccer, Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association secretary and Warriors cheerleader Chris Romario Musekiwa said supporters had not agreed on any specific dress code, but they try to be very creative in coming up with a unique sense of dressing.

He said they emphasised on respectable dress codes, which resembled national team colours.

Musekiwa bemoaned the shortage of Warriors’ replica jerseys at the Zimbabwe Football Association as some supporters go to stadiums clad in their team jerseys, which does not reflect the spirit of unity.