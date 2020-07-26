Program/Project Management Job in Zimbabwe about Food and Nutrition, Health and HIV/Aids, requiring 5-9 years of experience, from CESVI; closing on 17 Aug 2020

Source: Head of Mission Zimbabwe | ReliefWeb

WORK CONTEXT

Cesvi has been working in Zimbabwe since 1998 and, as long as financial and political circumstances allow, Cesvi will continue to support the provision of basic services to poor. This Strategic Plan aims to reduce poverty and suffering for poor Zimbabweans and accelerate Zimbabwe’s transition towards a sustained development by: i) improving access to health services for the poor; ii) providing assets and skills to build livelihoods, linking the rural communities to markets, business opportunities and micro-finance; and iii) supporting street children living in the urban areas.

Cesvi presence in Zimbabwe has been characterised by the ambitious objective of combining the conservation of large endangered animal species with the socio-economic development of the poorest communities. In doing so, Cesvi blended conservation to livelihood promoting a climate-smart market-linked approach to development.

In the field of food security, Cesvi supports rural communities in the cross-border areas of Gran Limpopo (GLTFCA) and Greater Mapungubwe (GMTFCA). In Beitbridge, Bulilima, Makoni and Mwenezi districts Cesvi promotes climate-smart agriculture and market linkage through production, transformation and trade of high-value crops – oranges, seed beans, paprika and saffron.

Since 2001, Cesvi has also been engaged in the prevention of HIV transmission from mother to child, having tested a protocol of preventive treatment in a rural area in 2001, subsequently adopted by the Ministry of Health throughout the country, and continuing to carry out awareness campaigns aimed at young people in three provinces of Mashonaland and in the capital city Harare. In Harare, Cesvi runs the House of Smile, a day drop-in centre where educational and recreational activities are organized for orphans and street children providing a safe environment for them to open up and envision a possible better future.

JOB DESCRIPTION

The collaboration will start in September 2020.

The position is open to Zimbabwean nationals and/or candidates who possess the legal permission to regularly work in Zimbabwe.

The Head of Mission will be based in Harare with frequent travel to the projects’ areas.

The Head of Mission will work under the supervision of the Desk Officer (DO) based in Bergamo (Italy) and in close collaboration with Cesvi Regional Administrator (RA) based in Capetown (South Africa) and the PMs (both local and international).

As Head of Mission s/he will be in charge of the management of the mission.

In further detail:

Coordination and overall supervision of Country’s programmes and procedures:

Supervising projects and giving support to the staff in reaching foreseen objectives in a timely manner, in respect of deadlines and by an efficient use of resources.

Monitoring activities, both technical and at administrative level, in coordination with the Desk Officer and according to the established timetable

S/He will conduct and record periodical field visits to the projects and meeting with staff to verify activities implementation, problems and getting solutions.

Coordination of staff to guarantee (ongoing and new) projects activities and implementation reports, submission of financial reports to donors in coordination with the Desk Officer

Collaboration with the Regional Administrator and the Administrative Team for the accounting and expenses verifications of the projects;

Management of Cesvi offices, goods, documentation and procurement:

Efficient supervision of Cesvi offices, means and goods

Managing procurement procedures in collaboration with Regional Administrator and the Administrative Team

Supervision and coordination of potential opening of new offices (in coordination with the Desk Officer and Security Manager) if necessary to guarantee operations in the country

Human Resources management:

Supervision and management of staff, in coordination with the Desk Officer, including supporting them in compliance with the legal framework related to their presence in the country

Supervision on all local human resources about the contract, ensuring compliance of operations with local employment law including NGO law, tax, employment, Health and Safety, Insurance and any other applicable law. Conduct and record periodical meeting with staff to verify activities implementation, problems and getting solutions

Organizing and supervising capacity building and development of national staff, in collaboration with the Project Managers

Implementation of Safeguarding policies –Adult at risk/Child Safeguarding/PSEA:

Ensuring safeguarding measures are in place and staff, associates and other key stakeholders are made aware of and supported in implementing these measures;

Ensuring Safeguarding measures are integrated with existing processes and systems (strategic planning, budgeting, recruitment, programme cycle management, performance management, procurement, partner agreements etc.);

Follow up and address Safeguarding issues appropriately.

Lead in the definition and development of Zimbabwe Programme strategy

Contributing to the definition of a Country Strategy Paper in collaboration with the Desk Officer

Update of Country Strategy Paper and application of related Recommendations, in coordination with Desk Officer and in collaboration with the Project Managers

Develop, in coordination with the Desk Officer, new programme initiatives and actively lead the current emergency operations towards a long/medium term integrated and regional programme

Coordination and representation with stakeholders

Management and coordination of relations with local and international partners, , particularly with Alliance 2015 members in the country (Hivos and WHH)

Promoting and organizing meeting with donors, institutions, NGOs, local government and international agencies, in close collaboration with the Project Manager.

Writing and submitting new proposals, donors acquisition

Monitoring of calls for proposal for Zimbabwe

Donors’ relations and promotion of Cesvi’s Programmes, both through active participation to forums and workshops and through the organization of ad hoc meetings

Develop new project proposals in the country referring to Cesvi’s sector of specialization and in close cooperation with the country team through assessments realized both at the national level or in close countries if necessary and requested by HQ.

Act in accordance with national legislation

Check and monitor the respect of national legislation regarding registration of Cesvi in Zimbabwe and any other legal provisions affecting NGOs’ work

Ensure compliance to local regulations and local labour law.

Security Management

Guaranteeing the respect of Cesvi Security Plan and other rules and regulations on security, in close collaboration with the Security Advisor

Having constant contact with the Desk Officer and the Security Advisor to coordinate actions to be undertaken

Participating actively in security coordination mechanisms present in the Country

Strengthen and promote Cesvi image in the Country

Cooperation with the Communication and Fund Raising HQ Offices for all communication, awareness and fundraising activities implemented in and for the country

Defining the visibility plan for new proposals drafting in coordination with the Communication Department and in close collaboration with the Head of Program and the Desk Officer

In case of emergencies, prompt sending of pictures and updates, coordination skype calls with HQ and phone interviews with the press

In coordination with Desk Officer and HQ team, manage the organization of journalists’ and testimonials’ missions on the field and operational management of missions in the agreed periods

ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS

University Degree in international studies or political science

Minimum 5-7 years of relevant experience in high-level management positions overseas in the INGOs sector

Prior experience managing agriculture and National Resources Management programs

Knowledge of main donors regulations (EU, ECHO, UN system, AICS- Italian Agency for Cooperation and Development)

Good organizational and time management skills

Strategic thinking and innovation

Effective team membership integration ability

Solid diplomatic skills: the ability to manage a variety of internal and external relationships, especially with partners

Leadership: self-motivated, able to take initiative, resilient and able to work independently

Demonstrated attention to detail, ability to follow procedures, meet deadlines and work cooperatively

Highly result oriented with the ability to manage workload and stress

Flexible and with a positive attitude

Proactive attitude in problem solving

Computer literacy, particularly in Microsoft Office Programs such as Word and Excel as well accounting packages & other database competencies

Advanced knowledge of English written and spoken

DESIRABLE REQUIREMENTS

Master degree in International Development, Agriculture or field related to the sectors of implementation

Prior working experience in the region

Working knowledge and experience in Zimbabwe will be considered a plus

Capacity building and training skills

Knowledge of Italian written and spoken

SAFEGUARDING

Cesvi has a zero tolerance approach to any harm to, or exploitation of, a child or a vulnerable adult by any of our staff, related persons or partners.

Cesvi commitment to being a safe organization begins with the staff recruitment process which includes meticulous checks, such as criminal records checks or check disclosure of previous convictions, to ensure children and vulnerable people are safeguarded and abuse is prevented. Safeguarding checks are part of the selection process performance.

Unfortunately, due to the high number of applications we receive, we are unable to provide feedback if unsuccessful at applicant stage. Only short-listed candidates will be updated on the status of their application.