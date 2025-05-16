Source: Health care deal brings optimisim – herald

Herald Reporters

ZIMBABWEANS have expressed optimism for the healthcare system following the signing of a landmark deal between Zimbabwe and Belarus, which will see public hospitals revamped and modernised, starting with Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

This will save foreign currency which is being used as citizens seek specialised treatment in countries like India, China and South Africa.

Significantly, an agreement was signed focusing on the revamping of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and strengthening partnerships in health.

The deal, part of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) witnessed by President Mnangagwa and his Belarusian counterpart President Aleksandr Lukashenko on Wednesday, seeks to deliver world-class infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment and improved pharmaceutical supplies to Zimbabwe’s public health institutions.

Once Parirenyatwa has been revamped, the developments will trickle down to all provincial and district hospitals.

Speaking to The Herald yesterday, Harare residents described the signing of the deal as a welcome development.

Ms Alice Zimuto said the signing of the deal brought hope for better service. “This shows our Government has people at heart and is a listening Government. We are so grateful as this move will not only improve our health delivery system but will also see us getting quality service. We will no longer have to travel outside the country to seek medication because we will access services at home,” she said.

“This is a welcome development from the President. I’m really looking forward to these new hospitals. I hope the state-of-the-art hospitals will improve patient care, enhanced safety, and efficiency, as well as boost the local economy,” said Mr Kudakwashe Sibanda.

Businessman Mr Samson Benhura expressed optimisim.

“The state-of-the-art hospitals with modern day machines will save the country lots of foreign currency which is presently being used by many patients going to seek specialised treatment abroad, mainly India, China and South Africa’’ he said

Said Mrs Grace Mandaza, a 54-year-old cancer survivor: “If these renovations can start being implemented sooner, they will reach all hospitals and many lives will be saved.”

Another resident, Mr Tawanda Gono, also expressed hope for better service in public hospitals.

“I am thrilled to hear about the Government’s deal to revamp our hospitals. This is a much-needed step towards improving healthcare in Zimbabwe. The upgrades will not only enhance the facilities but also ensure better care for patients. We look forward to seeing the positive changes that will benefit our community,” he said.

Speaking after the signing of the deals in Belarus, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, assured the nation that measures were being put in place to ensure access to quality health services as part of Government’s broader efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

He said the first agreement focused on enhancing the physical infrastructure and medical equipment, with plans underway to modernise critical departments such as the paediatric and maternity units, as well as outpatient and ambulatory care services, in a bid to align with international standards witnessed in Belarus.

The second agreement would target the procurement of essential medicines and pharmaceutical supplies as the Government would begin importing affordable, high-quality drugs from Belarus, with a view to eventually setting up local pharmaceutical production through a joint venture to serve both Zimbabwe and the wider region.