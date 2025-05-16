Source: Zim eyes regional manufacturing hub status – herald

Fungi Kwaramba in Minsk, Belarus

ZIMBABWE and Belarus should maintain the momentum in implementing agreed Memorandums of Understanding, with Harare ready to be a regional hub for the manufacture of pharmaceutical products as well as tractors and trucks from the East European country, President Mnangagwa said.

The President left Belarus yesterday after a State visit during which he lured investors and called for the actualisation of agreed MoUs and enhancement of people to people relations.

President Mnangagwa arrived back home last night and was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, ministers, service chiefs and other senior Government officials.

“The remarkable progress in the growth of our bilateral relationship is pleasing with key successes realised to date. However, there is need to maintain the momentum, through extensive follow-up and implementation of our previously agreed MOUs,” said the President.

An area of cooperation between the two countries that has been transformative is the farm mechanisation programme, which has enabled Zimbabwe to achieve food security.

“The impact of the Belarus Zimbabwe Farm Mechanisation Project on the food security and sovereignty of our country has been phenomenal,” said the President adding that, “Under our Agriculture Transformation Strategy, growing our dairy industry is being prioritised.

“The tour to the Savushkin Dairy Processing Company in Brest was insightful. We stand ready to explore mechanisation and modernisation of our dairy industry with the support of Belarus.”

He added that Zimbabwe is keen to progress cooperating in the local assembly of machinery produced by the Republic of Belarus.

“This will benefit Zimbabwe, while also enhancing Belarus’ economic presence in the region.”

Furthermore, the President said as Zimbabwe accelerates its modernisation and industrialisation, Belarus with its advanced technology is a strategic partner.

“This is particularly important given that your country has well-established capabilities in industrial technology, mechanisation and skills development.

“Riding on our country’s strategic geographical location within the SADC region, we welcome the initiative by Belarus to position a regional manufacturing hub for Belarusian products in Zimbabwe. This approach will undoubtedly strengthen both our bilateral commercial linkages and the broader regional trade integration agenda, of Southern Africa.

“Zimbabwe stands ready to open new frontiers of cooperation with the Republic of Belarus, particularly in the fields of energy, mining, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, waste management and water purification, which are critical to unlocking sustainable socio-economic growth,” he said.

The President said Belarusian innovation and expertise in these sectors can help deliver immediate and lasting impacts on the people of Zimbabwe, especially in the health sector where he said focus must now turn to biomedical equipment localisation and specialist training.

“We invite partnerships to localise Belarusian pharmaceutical production in Zimbabwe to enhance access to affordable medicines while creating export opportunities for both our countries.”

One of the standout deals agreed between Zimbabwe and Belarus was for the revamping of the country’s health sector with its operationalisation set to begin as soon as possible.