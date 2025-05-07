Source: Health ministry fumes over Machakaire’s hospitals outburst -Newsday Zimbabwe

However, the Health ministry did not take his sentiments kindly, describing Machakaire’s comments as part of a growing smear campaign.

HARARE (NewsDayLive) – The Ministry of Health and Child Care has reacted angrily to the growing criticism of its handling of the public healthcare system on social media.

This comes barely a day after Youth minister Tinoda Machakaire expressed outrage over the decay in the public health sector, and pleaded with President Emmerson Mnangagwa to intervene.

“What I saw was deeply moving — a clear indication that many of our people are facing serious challenges.

“The growing public outcry over our healthcare system is not an exaggeration; it reflects the difficult experiences of many citizens,” Machakaire posted on his handle on X.

However, the Health ministry did not take his sentiments kindly, describing Machakaire’s comments as part of a growing smear campaign.

“These comments seem to be well-orchestrated efforts aimed at selectively highlighting challenges within the public healthcare system, while deliberately overlooking the critical services still being provided—often under resource-constrained conditions—and the significant progress made in recent years,” the ministry said on its Facebook page.

“Major infrastructure upgrades at provincial and district hospitals, improved availability of medical equipment and essential supplies, expanded training programmes for healthcare workers, enhanced maternal and child health outcomes through successful hospital deliveries, the landmark open-heart surgeries conducted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and the demonstration of telemedicine capabilities in Gokwe North during the 45th Independence Day celebrations,” said the ministry, urging the public to stop the “confrontation”.

“We therefore call upon all public officials, civil society actors, the private sector, and development partners to work together in good faith to address challenges within the health sector. Collaboration—not confrontation—is the path to sustainable progress.”