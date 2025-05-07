Source: ‘Situation in country’s hospitals not dire’ – herald

Robin Muchetu, Health and Gender Editor

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has dismissed as misleading recent social media claims suggesting that the situation in the country’s hospitals is dire. The Ministry said the Government is doing its utmost to provide vital services despite existing challenges.

While acknowledging the value of constructive criticism from the public and relevant stakeholders, the Ministry expressed concern over what it termed a biased onslaught on social media, which is causing unnecessary panic and anxiety among those in need of healthcare services.

In a statement, the Ministry criticised the viral social media commentary regarding the state of health institutions, describing it as unjustified given the milestones achieved under the Second Republic.

“These comments seem to reflect a well co-ordinated effort to selectively highlight challenges within the public healthcare system, while deliberately ignoring the essential services still being delivered, often under difficult, resource-constrained conditions and the significant progress made in recent years.”

The Ministry affirmed its respect for the public’s right to voice concerns and welcomed constructive engagement from citizens and leaders alike. However, it urged that such discussions be fair, balanced and based on verified facts.

It noted that many of the social media posts in question focus solely on negative aspects of the health sector, disregarding the considerable progress achieved despite ongoing constraints.

“The Ministry is open to meaningful dialogue and informed critique; however, we strongly reject narratives that unfairly undermine the tireless efforts of our healthcare professionals and ignore the notable achievements being realised across the country.”

Reiterating its commitment to transparency, accountability and the continued reform of Zimbabwe’s healthcare system, the Ministry outlined several milestones reached under the Second Republic. These include major infrastructure upgrades at provincial and district hospitals, improved availability of medical equipment and essential supplies and expanded training programmes for healthcare workers.

In efforts to reduce maternal mortality, the Ministry has enhanced maternal and child health outcomes by promoting and supporting hospital deliveries. Notably, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has begun conducting landmark open-heart surgeries, saving numerous lives.

The Ministry also highlighted its efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery at grassroots and community levels, reaffirming its dedication to inclusive health services.

It called upon public officials, civil society, the private sector, and development partners to collaborate in addressing challenges within the health sector.

“Collaboration, not confrontation, is the path to sustainable progress. The Ministry of Health and Child Care reaffirms its unwavering commitment to building a resilient, equitable and responsive healthcare system for all Zimbabweans. Together, we will rise to the challenge,” it said.