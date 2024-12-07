Source: Help us build houses for our disabled members, NGO pleads –Newsday Zimbabwe

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender this week, Nemufaro Disabled Care Centre co-founder Linda Chilungu said their members got 50 residential stands in Donnybrook, Tafara, from the council and are now looking for partners to assist with construction of houses so that they get decent accommodation.

A NEWLY-REGISTERED organisation that looks into the welfare of people with disabilities is seeking support to help its members build houses on stands they were allocated by the Harare City Council.

Each stand measures approximately 200 square metres and they were officially granted to the centre last week.

Chilungu, a mother of a disabled child, said she aimed to empower the disabled community through housing and support services.

The stands, sourced in 2007 but officially allocated in 2015, represent a significant step forward for many in the community who struggle with inadequate housing.

“These people have needs and they need help to build homes,” Chilungu stated.

Many families face challenges due to multi-disabilities and lack stable employment, making it difficult to construct safe and secure living environments.

Chilungu highlighted how some families have managed to build two-roomed houses, but are of low quality and, therefore, need to be rebuilt to ensure quality.

“The centre is actively seeking assistance from well-wishers to improve living conditions and provide essential resources for those in need.”

In addition to housing, Chilungu indicated that the organisation is eager for project opportunities that can facilitate income-generation and skill development.

Many families, including parents of children with disability, are particularly invested in finding sustainable solutions that can enhance their livelihoods and support their families.

“We also need projects that are offered to individuals with disabilities in order to enhance their livelihoods,” Chilungu said.

Nemufaro Disabled Care Centre has been operating for some time, but was eventually registered with the ministry last year.

It provides vocational training tailored for various disabilities.

The centre also provides sign language training for families with deaf individuals in collaboration with Deaf Zimbabwe.

“We are newly registered and we are also working with Deaf Zimbabwe,” Chilungu said.