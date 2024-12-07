Source: Macheke farmers, villagers live in fear as lion roams around –Newsday Zimbabwe

The feline, which crossed Mupfure River into Macheke from Manicaland province, had its last spoor spotted on Monday in the Gomba Mushemushe area.

FARMERS and villagers in Macheke, Mashonaland East province, have been restricted to their homes after a fugitive lion that escaped from Nyanga is reportedly in the area.

A team of rangers from Nyanga spent several days tracking the carnivorous animal before being replaced by another team deployed from Marondera on Thursday.

Murewa South legislator Noah Mangondo yesterday told NewsDay Weekender that the lion was still to be caught and that villagers and farmers were living in fear of the big cat.

“Nothing tangible so far, last spoor was seen on Monday in Gomba Mushemushe yesterday (Thursday). New rangers from Marondera took over from the Nyanga crew,” he said.

“The situation is generally calm. Others are making fun of it by creating jokes on social media.

“Of course, movement is now limited and we pray that the predator is caught so that normalcy returns in the area.”

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the lion was still being tracked and warned villagers to be cautious.

“The lion, which crossed into Mashonaland East from Manicaland province, is still being tracked and is believed to be around some area in Macheke,” he said.

“We urge the community in the area to limit their movements, especially at night.”

According to Farawo, the lion is yet to attack any livestock or human being.