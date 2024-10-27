Source: Herdboy sentenced 15 years for rape – The Standard

A 20-year-old man from Magunje raped and impregnated his employer’s daughter.

Sometime in March 2024, the man met the 12-year-old girl who was coming from school

He dragged her into a nearby bush and raped her.

The man also raped the complainant on another day in March as they were working in a tobacco barn.

He threatened to assault her if she told her mother about the offence.

Sometime in May 2024, the man fondled the complainant’s breasts and she confided in her mother about the incident.

The rape incident came to light when the complainant fell pregnant and confided in her mother.

A police report was made leading to the arrest of the accused person.

The man was sentenced to 15 years in jail.