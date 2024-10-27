Source: Pakistan’s Cricket Squad Announced for Zimbabwe
For the ODIs and T20Is against Zimbabwe, Pakistan’s lineup includes several uncapped players and young performers. The ODI squad features newcomers like Aamir Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Saim Ayub, providing a platform for domestic players to gain international exposure. For the T20Is, Jahandad Khan and Salman Ali Agha will be making their debut appearances, adding further depth and versatility to the team’s roster.
Pakistan’s cricket team selectors continue their rotation policy with veteran players Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi returning for the Australia tour and taking a break for the Zimbabwe series. Additionally, Mohammad Rizwan will feature in both Australia and Zimbabwe ODIs but will be rested for Zimbabwe’s T20I matches. This rotation aligns with Pakistan’s approach to managing player workloads, offering international experience to emerging talent while ensuring key players remain fresh for critical fixtures.
This selection strategy is aligned with Pakistan’s ambitions for the ICC Champions Trophy and beyond, as it provides valuable game time to both new and experienced players. Kamran Ghulam, Omair Bin Yousuf, and Sufyan Moqim, who debuted in limited-overs internationals, are included to bring stability and expertise, especially against higher-ranking teams like Australia. Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain, returning to the ODI squad after his stellar performance in the Champions One-Day Cup, adds firepower to the bowling unit.
The squads reflect a balanced combination of bowlers and batsmen, with select players like Haseebullah, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Salman Ali Agha present across both formats to ensure consistency. Their participation from the beginning of the Australia tour to the end of the Zimbabwe series signifies their critical role in maintaining team stability.
The rotation of six players between ODI and T20 formats emphasizes an adaptable and fresh approach, enabling a focused performance in each format. The inclusion of players like Arafat Minhas and Mohammad Abbas Afridi in the T20 squad and the strategic resting of ODI specialists demonstrate Pakistan’s attention to optimizing player performance for different match conditions.
The three ODIs against Zimbabwe, scheduled from November 24 to 28, followed by three T20Is from December 1 to 5 in Bulawayo, will allow Pakistan to test various combinations and strategies, a prelude to larger tournaments. With Pakistan’s domestic players getting international exposure, this series marks a critical development phase for Pakistan cricket, as each match serves as a trial for potential long-term additions to the team.
ODI Squad for Zimbabwe:
- Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir
T20I Squad for Zimbabwe:
- Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan
The squad selection illustrates Pakistan’s intention to expand its talent pool by investing in domestic cricket’s rising stars. The scheduled matches against Zimbabwe and Australia will not only prepare Pakistan for upcoming ICC events but will also allow the team management to assess their future prospects in different formats.
Pakistan’s Schedule for Zimbabwe Tour:
- 24 November – ODI, Bulawayo
- 26 November – ODI, Bulawayo
- 28 November – ODI, Bulawayo
- 1 December – T20I, Bulawayo
- 3 December – T20I, Bulawayo
- 5 December – T20I, Bulawayo
— Waseem Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Journalist and Host Television show can follow on Twitter at @jaranwaliya
COMMENTS