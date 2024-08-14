Source: Herentals depart for Women’s Caf games -Newsday Zimbabwe

Herentals Queens

ZIMBABWE Women Soccer League reigning champions Herentals Queens left for Malawi for the Caf Women’s Champions League Cosafa Qualifiers that get underway at Mpira Stadium tomorrow.

The country’s sole representative was drawn into Group A for their debut continental tournament.

Herentals open their campaign against Namibia’s FC Ongos Ladies at Mpira Stadium at noon tomorrow.

The Lady Students team manager Shylet Chikonyora said her charges were itching to show the continent what they had rolled up their sleeves.

“We are glad that we have a clean bill of health heading out to Malawi. Everyone is ready and raring to go, which gives us a positive headache in terms of team selection,” Chikonyora told NewsDay Sport just before the team’s departure at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday.

“This, being our first continental campaign, we will be pragmatic about our modus operandi. We know that our overall goal is to do well and win the tournament, but we will take it game by game.

“Our entire focus now is on the game against the ladies from Namibia, a very important match for us as it sets the tone for the whole tournament. So, it is a must-win for us.”

The locals’ second match is scheduled to be against Green Buffaloes of Zambia on Saturday.

Herentals Queens will wind off their group stage matches with a tricky tie against South Africa’s University of Western Cape on Monday.

“That is the biggest game for us in the group stage, the match against the South African representative, so it is important that we do well in our first two matches so that we get into this encounter at an elevated pedestal,” she said.

“All in all, we are in a tough group, but tough times are made for sterner teams and we will go out there and give it our all. We want to bring the cup home that is our aim.”

The semi-finals are scheduled for August 22.

Group B comprises hosts Ascent Academy, Botswana’s Gaborone United Ladies, Young Buffaloes of Eswatini and Mozambique’s UD Lichinga.