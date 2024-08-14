Source: Jealous boyfriend stabs lover -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing two counts of attempted murder.

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court facing two counts of attempted murder.

He stabbed his girlfriend after catching her with another man.

Blessing Matsvai pleaded guilty when he appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

He was facing two counts of attempted murder and was remanded in custody for plea recording.

The complainants were Takuda Chitope (24) and Linda Moyo (31).

Appearing for the State, prosecutor Anesu Chirenje said two Sundays ago, Chitope was in bed with Moyo when Matsvai entered the room.

The accused person stabbed Chitope with a kitchen knife once below the right ear and once in the right collar bone.

It is alleged that Matsvai then stabbed Moyo in the left collar bone and he disappeared.

On July 4, Chitope and Moyo made a police report, which led to Matsvai’s arrest.

The complainants sustained deep cuts.