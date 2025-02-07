Hero status sought for Chigudu 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Cde Tinaye Chigudu

Lovemore Kadzura, Manicaland Bureau

ZANU PF Manicaland Province has submitted a recommendation to the Politburo to honour Cde Tinaye Elisha Nzirasha Chigudu as a national hero in recognition of his contributions during and after the liberation war.

Manicaland was plunged into mourning following the death of Cde Chigudu in Harare on Wednesday evening. He was 83.

ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza, yesterday confirmed the latest development, saying the Politburo will review their recommendation.

National hero status is a prestigious honour bestowed upon individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Zimbabwe’s liberation and development.

Cde Chigudu was a shrewd politician, who served as ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman and in various public service with distinction.

“The passing on of the former provincial chairman is a tremendous loss to both the province and the nation. His demise comes closely after the loss of another former provincial chairman, making his absence even more deeply felt.

“Notably, we have submitted a recommendation to the Politburo to honour him as a national hero, in recognition of his significant contributions during the liberation war and beyond.

“The provincial party leadership unanimously agreed to make this request, and we are optimistic about its success. The late Cde Chigudu held several prominent positions, including former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, former Governor of Manicaland Province, former ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman, and was a decorated war veteran,” said Cde Mukodza.

He described Cde Chigudu as a fountain of wisdom, and a cadre who offered wise counsel and advice on conducting party business, drawing from his own experiences.

“This is a huge loss, and I repeat, he was someone who offered wise counsel and advice whenever we faced challenges. He was someone I would tap into for his experience, and his passing on has left a gap that will be difficult to fill,” said Cde Mukodza.

The late Cde Chigudu’s story is one of remarkable courage and resilience.

As one of the first combatants trained in North Korea under ZIPRA, the military wing of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU), he played a significant role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

His bravery was further demonstrated when he operated as an intelligence officer in the then Salisbury, despite the risks.

Unfortunately, his efforts were eventually discovered, leading to his capture and detention for 12 years.

In a surprising turn of events, the Rhodesian Forces deported Cde Chigudu to Britain, fearing that if he was reunited with his fellow comrades in Rhodesia or Zambia, he would continue to fuel the liberation movement. The drastic measure underscores the significant threat he posed to the Rhodesian regime.

Cde Chigudu, who has been unwell for some time, was described as a unifier and man of the people by family members and friends.

Family spokesperson and brother, Cde Edgar Chigudu, said the family has lost a pillar of strength who consistently advocated for unity.

He said Cde Chigudu left a huge void that will be difficult to fill.

His close ally and fellow war veteran, Cde Shadreck Tongesayi Chipanga, a ZANU PF Central Committee member, described Cde Chigudu as a straightforward leader who valued ethics and hard work.